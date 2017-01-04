It was at the end of July, during the Dog Days of Summer, last year when the topic of Malta’s lone homeless person, very new to the area, became a popular topic on a Facebook page dedicated to...
Happy New Years! I hope that you all have a wonderful, peaceful, and successful year! My Christmas holidays were most enjoyable. Christmas Eve service at the Loring Church was full of tradition,...
100 years ago Editor's note: Due to unforeseen circumstances, there are no 100 ago memories. We hope to have the 100 years ago memories back next week. 75 years ago January 1, 1942 New fire truck...
Class C Calendar Saco School Calendar Friday, January 6 -School will be held today -BB vs. Scobey at Hinsdale Saturday, January 7 -BB vs. Dodson away Monday, January 9 -Grading window will open Thursday, January 12 -End of Term 1 Whitewater School...
Sympathy to the family of Bud Mavencamp. Get well wishes to Marion Sanguins and all who are sick. Jeanie Green took Melanie S. and Mya to Disneyland in California recently. Did you see Minnie and...
L.D. Matthews, a former Mustang football standout has already started building a legacy and making an impact as the head football coach at Rancho Mirage High School, a new school established in 2013. ...
The Malta M-ettes have won 10 State B titles, the most since the start of Girls' Class B Basketball in 1974 season. The first time Malta would earn a championship occurred a little over 25 years ago...
Last November the Montana High School Association took its’ last votes that will impact Class B football tremendously. Due to low enrollment numbers mainly in small Class B schools, the MHSA voted...
The Dodson Lady Coyotes split their final weekend of 2016, by picking up their first win of the season over Nashua on Tuesday, December 20. The score was 34-20. The win came after they lost 62-26 to...
Malta's chapter of the National Football League's Play 60 Pass, Punt and Kick had been busy this season. The season ended for the local competitors on Sunday, December 18 as its' top competitors...
Oy veh! Sorry to start the new year with Yiddish, but day one of 2017 was a bit of a dung downpour. Firstly, it is never correct to say “Happy New Years.” All day long yesterday, social media was ...
I keep looking over my shoulder. It’s not because someone may be gaining on me, although I do fear getting caught. It’s because I can’t believe I’m out here in such magnificent country all by ...
The first days of winter are upon us and one might be looking for a more warm and indoor entertainment. A good book can satisfy both the young and old reading enthusiast. There were four new Montana based books released in 2016 one might consider....
MALTA-Fredrick "Bud" Mavencamp, 82, a strong, quiet, much-loved husband and father, passed away Friday, December 23, 2016 at the Phillips County Hospital of natural causes after a long struggle with...
Early morning December 25, 2016 our mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and beloved wife, Darlene LaVonne DuBeau Gilmore, passed peacefully to rest eternally after a hard fought battle against...
Many people return from a Las Vegas trip with nothing more than the shirt on their back, but when Swede and Lois Goodheart returned from a trip to Nevada the couple brought back an item that would...
Bureau of Land Management: Notice of Amended Proposed Withdrawal, Release of Draft Environmental Impact Statement, and Notice of Public Meetings, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming SUMMARY: This notice announces the amendment of the...
